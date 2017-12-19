APC, Ekiti Govt Bicker Over State’s Debt Profile

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state and the State Government have disagreed over the reports that Governor Ayodele Fayose had borrowed a total sum of N56 billion since he assumed office in October 2014 before applying for a fresh N25 billion loan.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement issued on Monday said that the latest debts figures confirmed the party’s position that Fayose was deliberately borrowing recklessly for elephant projects awarded to his cronies’ companies for personal benefit.

He berated the governor for always lying to the public, saying the latest revelation had put to rest his, “shameless lies in pursuit of fraudulent agenda for personal benefit while workers are unpaid for nine months.

“With the latest revelation, we can now see that Fayose is a pathological liar, wicked and first class heartless soul who relies on reckless misinformation and deceit to mislead civil servants and general public to misapply the state’s funds for personal benefit.

“For a long time, he kept deceiving Ekiti people that he had not borrowed one kobo since assumption of office, blaming the debt profile on former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“This is the same way he denied taking N2b ecological fund for a very long time until APC approached Ecological Fund office in Abuja to confirm the status of Ekiti State’s entitlement and three days after he finally confessed taking the money, he announced the award of ecological projects totaling exactly N2b even though up till now, there is no ecological project he executed with that money and the result is what we saw early in the year when floods ravaged several parts of the state.”

In a swift reaction, the Ekiti State Government described the claim as a total falsehood, saying “the only fresh loan taken by the government of Fayose was the N10 billion grant from the Excess Crude Account, which was released to all States for capital projects, N2.8 billion requested from Wema Bank to pay State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) counterpart fund out of which N1 billion has been accessed and N600 million for MDGs counterpart fund, which has been repaid.

“The report, which was attributed to the Debt Management Office (DMO) was orchestrated from the media office of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is obviously struggling albeit unsuccessfully to redeem his battered image by trying to change the narrative from the debt he plunged Ekiti State to and the wanton looting of the treasury when he was governor.

“We are aware of how hard Fayemi’s media handlers tried yesterday, to get the false report published in major newspapers, claiming that they had a classified document from the DMO.”