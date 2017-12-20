DPR Warns PMS Consumers Against Panic Buying

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Head of Down Stream, Department of Petroleum Resources, Mr Victor Enilama, yesterday advised the people to stop panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the Nigeria National Petroleum Product (NNPC), has enough in stock.

Enilama who spoke with newsmen in Benin on Wednesday, blamed the current crisis in the sector on marketers of the product, racketeering, as well as economy sabotage.

While noting that there is currently over 70 million of the product in stock in Oghara, Koko and Warri deports, he also stressed that the distribution chain of the product has not changed.

“Even in the NNPC deport in Benin that is not stocking out product because of the line break, i want to tell you that we still bridge product from the warri refinery to this deport,” he said.

While attributing the current situation on greed on the part of the marketers, he said “in the system of petroleum distribution, the margin are small, they are never high volume, you cannot bring in product and want to make between N5 and N8.”

“If you go to Oando, Total and the rest of them, the dealers do not make more than N1. even in NNPC mega stations, it is the same.”

Enilama said most of the dealers have given reasons for selling above the government regulated price to the high amount at which they buy from private deports.

“We are telling them to come out with the receipts of evidence that they buy the product at such an amount.

“We have a coupon at the deports, sign by the DPR, sign by the representative of the deport owners and also signed by the person buying the product. I want to tell you that they cannot produce these evidences and this is an issue for DPR.

“This is the reason why we are working with the EFCC. We are also monitori the private deports in order to find out these actually selling above the stipulated price. Those caught in the act will be fined. We have a stipulated sanctions for this offences.

Enilama who noted that the present challenge was that of distribution chain issue, said the department has been going round to correct this.

“You will discover that most stations have product if you observe, but they close shop only to open for business at the nighs and uses police to terrorise people, including monitoring teams.

“We monitor what is bridged-in to this state. we do this monitoring to the location that these products are discharged.

“But some of them, while we are there, we false them to sell at the official price, again, some of them will still decide to do what they want to do.

“And we are dealing with them by handing them the appropriate sanctions. We have even gone to the extent of selling off the product of some of these erring stations.