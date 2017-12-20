EFCC: Senate Probes Arrest of Innosson Motors Chief, Wants His Immediate Release

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

Senate Wednesday condemned in strong terms the arrest of the owner of indigenous car manufacturing firm, Innoson Motors, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The entrepreneur was arrested on Tuesday in his Enugu home. It was gathered that the operatives of the anti-graft agency also manhandled the wife of the industrialist.

Although the EFCC had explained that the arrest followed the refusal of the entrepreneur to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office.

Senate during plenary faulted the arrest and said it is not only a contravention to the law but highly illegal and undemocratic.

Consequently, Senate has commenced investigation into the matter and equally directed that the EFCC release the entrepreneur immediately. Also, it asked the committee on financial crimes to commenced investigation into the matter and report back within 24 hours.

The resolution of the Senate followed a motion moved by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on the arrest and detention of the CEO of Innosson Motors by the EFCC operatives.

According to Ekweremadu, the action of the EFCC violated Section 35 (3) of the 1999 constitution which stipulates that a citizen should not be detained for more than 24 hours, without any cogent offensive reason. He said the EFCC’s action is unlawful because the matter is still in court and for it being a commercial transaction matter.

The Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Balla Ibn Na’Allah, Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Barnabas Gemade (Benue North East) all concurred that the action of the EFCC has fallen below civilised standards and should be seriously condemned with necessary legislative action to avert further occurrence.

Senate President Bukola Saraki while faulting the arrest said “whether he (Innosson) is owing any bank or he is not owing, we must protect the right of the citizenry. I have never seen the FBI interface with Ford motors in this manner.”