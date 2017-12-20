Kaduna Electric Chair Charges Youth On Unity

… As Middle-Belt Organization Honours Him

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Chairman of Kaduna Electric, Barrister Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar has described the unity of the Country and the peaceful co-existence of the various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria as sacrosanct which must be upheld and promoted by all.

He made the remark Wednesday in Kaduna when the leadership of the Middle-belt Youth Organization conferred on him the award of Sardauna Matasa of the Middle-belt Youth Interfaith Organization.

Alhaji Abubakar who was represented at the event by the Company’s Secretary and Legal Adviser of Kaduna Electric, Barrister Abbas Ahmed, commended the Middle-Belt Youth Organization for their initiative which he referred to as the needed goad to foster unity and understanding among the various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

He charged the organization to promote interfaith understanding, tolerance and harmonious co-existence among Nigerians across ethnic and religious line. “Your initiative could not have come at a better time; the youth must take their rightful place in the nation’s affairs; as leaders of tomorrow, you must eschew bitterness and divisive sentiments that divide us and promote tolerance and inclusiveness,” he said.

Earlier, the National President of the Middle-belt Youth Organization, Ambassador Victor Anawo Ejema disclosed that “the award was given to Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar in recognition of his numerous contributions to the development of the Organisation, youth empowerment, tranquility among all religious groups and social cohesion in Kaduna State, among others”.

He solicited the assistance of well-meaning Nigerians towards the realization of the Organization’s Ten Million Naira (10,000,000.00) endowment fund for the inter-faith Secretariat.