Late Wazirin Katagum Was A Quintessential Civil Servant- ACF

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The apex northern sociocultural Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it learnt with grief the passing on of the former Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, (FCSC) elder statesman Alhaji Sule Katagum the Wazirin Katagum on Sunday 17th December 2017 at age of 96.

According to ACF in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu said, the late Wazirin Katagum was a quintessential civil servant who served as Chairman of FCSC in the first republic and also during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon, an embodiment of hard work and diligence, selfless service and above all loyalty to the cause of nation building.

“He was a great public servant who left an indelible mark especially in shaping the civil service during the pre and post independence period. The late elder statesman was a man of great vision and intellect who was a strong pillar that continues to support the unity and stability of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Katagum’s Northern Development Foundation was one of the three Northern fora that championed the unity, peace and development of the North which later on collapsed to form the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in the year 2000. He was therefore a great pillar that formed and nurtured ACF to its present position as the voice of the North”

The forum said, the late elder statesman would be remembered for his commitment to national unity and selfless service to his father land.

“Nigeria has lost one of its fineness elder statesman, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life. He needs no thumb stone to remind us of his legacies. Yet the best remembrance is for those he has left behind to live up what he stood for.

“ACF extends its condolences to the Sule Katagum family, the Government and the good people of Bauchi state and all Nigerians over the demise of the Wazirin Katagum. May Allah (SWT) grant his gentle soul perfect rest in Aljannah Firdaus”.