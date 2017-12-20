NCC, CBN Partner To Curb E-Banking Fraud

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria have agreed to partner in order to tackle issues of fraud on bank customers, who use the electric banking system.

The two institutions expressed worries over the activities of individuals that use the platform to defraud bank customers, vowing that they would tackle the menace through effective synergies and monitoring.

The executive commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Engr. Ubale Maska, spoke Wednesday in Port Harcourt during a one-day workshop with the theme, ‘Electronic Banking Fraud in Nigeria -Challenges and way forward’.

The executive commissioner expressed the hope that effective collaboration by government agencies and private organisations was a tool to tackling the scourge, which has bedeviled financial institutions.

Maska, who was the director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity, NCC, Dr. Fidelis Onah, however, expressed concerns over the level in which fraudsters take on bank customers, who use smart phones for transactions, pointing out that NCC, has involved the CBN, Nigeria Police Force and other relevant agencies in the fight against e-banking fraudsters.

He said, “Everyone of us must have experienced fraud or somebody you know has. When this issues of e-banking fraud was raised by banks, the CBN and NCC saw the need to collaborate to fight it.

“We have developed frameworks, but after analysis, we still noticed some loopholes. So, we raised the issue of authentication period. We have decided to also embark on consumers awareness.

“There is need for prudence among people. People should place restrictions on what they do and how they do it. We are on check and if anyone is caught, such person will face the wrath of the law.”