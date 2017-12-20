NDIC Gets ISO Certification

By Mbakaan kwen, Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has successfully obtained three certifications from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for Information Security Management System ISO/IEC 27001:2013, IT Service Management System ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 and Business Continuity Management System, ISO 22301:2012 after a rigorous process of satisfying the conditions precedent to accreditation. The British Standards Institute

In a statement signed by Mr. Olawale Bakare, UK thoroughly engaged and audited the corporation operational processes between April and July 2017 to determine the conformity of the Corporation to the standards.

The formal presentation of these certificates is however postponed till first quarter of 2018. It is worthy to note that, the NDIC is the first public organisation in Nigeria to be so certified with three standards simultaneously.

By these, the corporation is poised to enhance the level of operational readiness to deliver on its core mandate while continuously improving on the service delivery to meet the expectations of its stakeholders through sound information security, efficient IT management system and a robust business continuity system.

It is pertinent to note that what the Corporation stands to benefits from those ISO certification standards are of strategic importance in peer review. Amongst others, there would be improved information deliverables, availability and efficient services, effective communication as well as sound internal processes that would further engender public confidence in the banking system which would deepen financial system stability.