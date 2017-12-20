Workers Union Protest, Shut Down Activities In ABU

By Aliyu Yusuf, Zaria

Workers Trade Unions in Ahmadu Bello University ,Zaria (ABU) Wednesday, jointly closed down all activities in the university following government’s failure to settle their allowances since 2009.

The National Women Leader of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities SSANU comerade Hadiza Kabir who spoke to journalist shortly after a protest held at the main gate of Ahmadu Bello University, main campus on Wednesday.

Hadiza who is also the Vice Chairperson National women Commission of the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, said the action of the unions (SSANU, NASU NAAT) became imperitive following the Government inability to settle their arrears since 2009.

She said the joint Unions are,Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU)Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technicians (NAAT).

“we are sad for the fact that we have bonified agreement and made 11 point terms that all our demands should be computed and paid.

“We enter into strike action in January 2017, and called off the strike because of our MOU with federal government, yet nothing was done to that effect”

She emphasised that recently the federal goverment had released the sum of 23billion meant for settlement of earned allowances for both Academic and Non Academic staff of the federal Universities.

“to our greatest dismay the fund made available for that purpose,only the Academic staff where settled”

The National Women Leader blamed the Authorities of the university for taking over statutory functions of the Non Academic staffs to the Academic staff in the university (ABU)