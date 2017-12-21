Army Kills 20 Terrorists, Captures 17 In Borno

BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, supported by soldiers of the Armed Forces Strike Group has killed 20 Boko Haram terrorists and captured 17 others in its clearance operations in Borno villages.

The Army also said that the troops rescued over 100 elderly men, women and

children, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that a large number of the rescued persons were held against their will and forced to work in farms under life threatening conditions and penurious wages.

Col Timothy Antigha, the deputy director, Public Relations 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this yesterday in a statement to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said, “In continuation of Operation DEEP PUNCH 2, designed to smoke out

Boko Haram terrorists inhabiting remote islands in Lake Chad basin lying within Nigerian territory, troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, supported by soldiers of the Armed Forces Strike Group have inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists.

“The operation which commenced about 2 weeks ago was proceeded by coordinated air and artillery bombardment of islands and localities occupied by terrorists, and from where they sneak into Magumeri, Kauram and other locations to loot property and attack security personnel and villagers.

“Islands and villages cleared so far include Arena Chiki, Chikun Gudu, Arena Waje, Sa’ada and Juwe among others.

“Meanwhile, 20 terrorists have been killed, 17 others captured, while over 100 elderly men, women and children have been rescued.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a large number of the rescued persons were held against their will and forced to work in farms under life threatening conditions and penurious wages. More investigation andn interviews will be conducted before the rescued persons are handed over for further action.”

Col Antigha, added that the operation which is on – going has yielded handsomely as terrorists abandon vehicles, arms and ammunition, as well as assorted equipment when troops swooped on them.

“The troops have recovered 1Mercedes Benz Truck, 2 Toyota Land Cruiser Gun Trucks, 2 Toyota Hilux Pick Up, 1 Anti -Aircraft Machine Gun, 5 AK-47

Riffles, 3 Fabrique Nationals (FN) Riffles, 2 G3 Riffles and 1 Pump Action

Riffle. Other items include 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, 2 Bombs,

2 Very High Frequency (VHF) Radios and 1 Night Vision Goggle.

“The troops also recovered 55 Rounds of 5.56 X 45mm ammunition, 5 Bangalore

Torpedo, Two 120mm Mortar Bombs, 1000 Rounds of 7.62mm Ball Metal Link

Ammunition, 55 Rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition and 108 Rounds of 12.7mm

Ammunition with links, as well as 2 memory cards, 2 Hydraulic Jacks and a

1.5 Amph Battery.

“It is heart warming to note we have not lost no life so far. However, 6

soldiers sustained various injuries and have since been evacuated for

prompt medical attention,” he said.