Kidnapping: Ambode Orders Legionnaires To Take Over Security In Schools

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

As part of measures to curb frequent kidnapping of students in Lagos schools, the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday ordered Legionnaires to take over security in schools across the state.

Ambode who spoke during the launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja said the development would ensure the safety and security of the pupils.

It will be recalled that two separate kidnapping incidents of secondary school students were recorded in the state within the past one year.

The first one was the Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, Ikorodu last year and the Igbonla-Epe Model College in May this year.

The governor said, “We have taken it as a policy that our public schools, primary and secondary will now be secured by the Nigerian Legion. This will ensure that we keep the safety and security of our children in their hands.”

Ambode stated that this is in addition to employing members of the group by government and its ministries departments and agencies will make them relevant in the nation’s security architecture.

While saying that the launch should remind Nigerians of the gallantry and sacrifice of men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces he donated the sum of N25 million as well as a trailer load of Lake Rice to the group.

He assured that his administration was committed to the welfare of the legionnaires in the state and urged Lagosians to donate generously to their course.

“We must indeed show to each and every veteran that their service to fatherland is appreciated, not just by the action, and the state, but also by ordinary individual citizens of this great nation”.

Ambode charged Nigerians to always treat the ex-servicemen with respect and charge them to donate generously in their support.