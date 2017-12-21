Man To Die By Hanging Over Robbery In Ekiti

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday sentenced a man, Waliu Abifarin, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Abifarin, according to the charge sheet, on 21st December, 2013 robbed one Shaibu Obanimoh of the sum of N250, 000 at Aleja Camp, Idege, Igirigiri Road, Ado-Ekiti, while armed with cutlass and other offensive weapons.

The convict, who was first arraigned alongside one Haruna Onimisi, who escaped during the 2014 jailbreak from Ado-Ekiti prisons, which caused a setback to the case on 12th May 2016 pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Ayodeji Daramola, who presided over the case said the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and found him guilty on the strength of evidence brought before the court by the prosecution.

Daramola held that Abifarin was guilty of one-count charge of armed robbery contrary to Section 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special

Provision) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Mojisola Olajiga, who is the prosecution counsel called four witnesses and tendered one Bajaj motorcycle, a cutlass and other materials as exhibits while counsel to the accused, Mr A.O. Adeloye, led his client in his evidence but did not call any witness.

Daramola, in his judgment said: “Therefore, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead. May the good lord have mercy on your soul.”

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Judiciary is to proceed on Christmas/Year break with

effect from today Thursday.

A statement signed by the Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, said the

notice was given pursuant to Order 45 Rule (4) (C) of Ekiti State High

Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2011.

According to the statement, trial of civil actions in the High Court of

Ekiti State shall be suspended between Thursday, 21st December, 2017 till

Friday, 5th January, 2018.

Resumption of normal court activities is expected to commence from Monday,

8th January, 2018.