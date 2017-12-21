Masters Degree Holders Applied For Primary School Teaching Job In Kaduna

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Applicants with masters’ degrees are among those seeking for teaching job in primary schools in Kaduna State according to the list and qualification of applicants pasted by Kaduna State government.

Recall that over 21,000 teachers said to have failed primary four competency test conducted in June this year were laid off by the state government and replaced by recruiting 25,000 qualified teachers.

Meanwhile , of the 43,806 applicants that applied for the advertised 25,000 teaching positions in its primary schools are M.Sc. degree holders who also turned up for the screening exercise.

The list of applicants pasted on the notice board at Rimi College, Kaduna, one of the examination centres, showed that two applicants hold M.Sc. degrees in Biochemistry and Water Resources.

Our correspondent who monitored the screening exercise in GSS Kakuri, GSS Narayi, GGSS Ungwan Mua’zu and Rimi College Kaduna, reports that the examination held in 130 centres across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The examination was conducted under tight security, with officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and police personnel stationed at the centres.

A Permanent Member, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Mary Ambi, said only those who scored the minimum points and possessed the required qualification would be contacted for an oral interview afterwards.

Meanwhile, the state wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has rejected the government decision to sack the teachers.

Consequently, the union has taken the state government to the National Industrial Court, asking the court to determine if government has the mandate to conduct the test.

The NUT had on Oct. 30, filed a motion of “interlocutory injunction”, asking the court to restrain government from dismissing or disengaging any teacher on the basis of the test.

Justice Lawal Mani, in his ruling on Dec. 14, 2017 granted the prayer pending the determination of the substantive suit and adjourned the case to Feb. 6, 2018.