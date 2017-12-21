Zenith Bank Wants Women Basketball League Restructure

Title sponsors of the Nigerian Women’s Basketball League, Zenith Bank want a better structure put in place to improve the standard of the league and make it more competitive and economically rewarding for players

An agreement to this effect was reached yesterday at a meeting between Zenith bank and Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) at its corporate headquarters in Lagos.

Mr Nwabueze Chidubem of Zenith Bank’s corporate communications department said there was need to set salary benchmarks for players to ensure their welfare aligned with international best practices.

“We need to set a standard fundamentally and basic salary benchmarks for players. It begins with the organization of the teams. We will propose that salaries and match bonuses of players are paid directly by the bank or through the teams with proper monitoring.

“People need to have a better understanding of our league which will capture the teams, phases, time frame and venues.

“The timetable will not only help us as sponsors in planning for the league, it will also help teams in preparing ahead of time. If we say we have a premier league, we need to know on time.”

Chidubem acknowledged that in view of the economic reality in Nigeria, there is need to do more in improving the sponsorship package of the league.

Christopher Chukwura, also of Zenith Bank’s corporate social responsibility department expressed optimism that a new chapter has been opened in the bank’s relationship with NBBF and appealed for early submission of proposals.