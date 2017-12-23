2019: Northern Youths Drum Support For Fayose

As part of political realignment ahead of the 2019 general elections, a social political group, comprising youths from the 19 northern states of the federation, under the auspices of Concerned Northern Youths (CNY) has endorsed Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, describing him as a competent leader, which the nation needs. TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has had quite a cheered and controversial career as a politician, serving his second term as the governor of Ekiti State after he was defeated in 2010 by Mr Kayode Fayemi. The foregoing was not the only trail-blazing political record of Fayose, he was the first Nigerian that trounced an incumbent governor in all the local governments.

Governor Fayose is a serving governor in Ekiti State and also doubles as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. Taking cognisance of these, Fayose’s political wizardry is fast assuming an enigmatic stature and no one could doubt his ability to be able to navigate the winding political routes and clinch the PDP’S ticket.

He is a self-professed people’s tribune but he is seen in certain quarters as a rubble-rouser. He has always flaunted himself as a potential presidential aspirant since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and has been very critical of the administration ever since. He is a man that has never shied away from speaking his mind whether it goes against even his party policy or not.

It is against this backdrop that a social political group, comprising youths from the 19 northern states of the federation, under the auspices of Concerned Northern Youths (CNY) has started canvassing support for the candidature of Fayose for president in 2019.

The secretary general of the group, Ustaz Musa Danjuma, noted that the group has gone round in search for a better candidate for the seat of the president and decided after its sixth extraordinary meeting, to endorse Fayose.

He said, “We have resolved to come together to take our destiny into our hands. We have strongholds in the 19 northern states of the north and have resolved to support Fayose to realise his presidential ambition in 2019.

‘’In 2003, Governor Fayose, a neophyte, came like a tsunami and defeated Otuba Niyi Adebayo of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). In another election, this enigma defeated Dr Kayode Fayemi of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.’’

Danjuma said in terms of politics, Fayose has imprinted his name in gold in the politics of the nation. He was also the first Nigerian citizen to have defeated two incumbent governors in two different elections.

The secretary general said that in the last two years, Governor Fayose has been acknowledged far and near over his vociferous opposition role to the APC-led federal government at a time when people seemed to have buried their heads in the sand and played ostrich to the happenings of the various intimidation, he kept the tempo of criticisms, pointing out areas where the current administration had derailed to strengthen our democracy.

‘’This consistency has buoyed his acceptability and confirmed him as a bold person who can wither any political storm, no matter how titanic. With the seeming disillusionment of people concerning the situation in the country, time has come for Nigerians to place high premium on capacity and merit of candidates and drop the toga of emotions based on ethnic and religious affinities. People should probe into the past records of performances and draw their inferences.

‘’He has actually been on this path since his second coming to Government House, Ado Ekiti, in 2014 and he calls it Stomach Infrastructure policy, by which he aspires to reduce the elaborate concept of governance to just putting food on the tables of citizens. His latest along this trajectory is a decision to make Christmas dresses for 10,000 indigent children of Ekiti State.

It would be recalled that Fayose recently declared his intention to contest the 2019 Presidential Election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a vow to defeat the incumbent, President Buhari in a free and fair election.

Fayose, speaking to a mammoth crowd that came to witness his official public declaration for the pump job, declared that he was in the race to win and be sworn-in as the next president ‎ of the country come May 29, 2019.

He stated that God made 17 Nigerians ‎and being one of them, Nigerians should watch out for his eventual emergence as the next president as the likes of Buhari, Jonathan, and the late Umar Musa Yar’adu, never thought of being the Presidents but it later manifested as ordained by the Almighty God.

He declared that the era of packaged governors or president come 2019, has gone forever saying, ”We don’t want packaged governors or president again. This time around, we need a very agile, an experienced fellow like me.”