Kidnappers of Bayelsa Monarch’s Wife Demand N100m Ransom

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

…reject plea for unconditional release

Armed men who Kidnapped Mrs Tina Inegbagba, wife of the Paramount ruler of Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area Bayelsa state are demanding N100 Million as ransom to set her free.

LEADERSHIP gathered from Ayakoro community confided in journalists that her kidnappers called the husband His Royal Highness Righteous Inegbagha on Wednesday (20th December, 2017) four days after the incident, demanding the said amount to set her free.

But our source said the problem is where can the husband raise that huge sum of money as a ransom to the kidnappers to free his wife from their custody.

According to our source, the husband is still fervently begging them to please release his wife on humanitarian ground in the name of Jesus, as he has no means to raise that huge sum of money for them before they release her.

It would be recalled that ‎gunmen, about seven in number, operated a twin-engine speed boat, three of them armed with AK 47 rifles while others carried machetes and other dangerous weapons abducted her along side with the Principal of Government Craft Development Centre Ayakoro, Mr. Egbele Jack on Saturday December 16th, 2017 by 2.00am to unknown destination.

Since then HRH was worried about his wife and the community has been in mourning.