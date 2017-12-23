Lawmaker Lauds Ethiopian Airlines

By HANNAH ONI, Lagos

Chairman house committee on aviation Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha has commended Ethiopian airlines for encouraging women in the aviation industry.

She made this speech while receiving the first all female operated flight to Nigeria at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, when the Ethiopian aircraft arrived Lagos airport with 391 passengers, 11 crew and 2 female pilots, saying it is the first of its kind in Africa.

Onyejiocha said that the flight is a ground breaking, a historic event for female in the aviation sector in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Meanwhile, she urged women to study so as to be more relevant in the society as well as understand their role in the society.

She further called on parents to advise and support their daughters who wish to study aviation courses.

She said, “in other to promote and encourage women’s visibility we need to train them to become pilot, cabin crew and others, adding that, our industry should begin to look inward the aviation sector how they’ll improve and encourage passions for aviation.

“We are turning lawyers up to four thousand and five thousands in a year, what is happening to science subject, Nigeria should be looking at our economy and begin to train people in those areas, even if it will require giving scholarship to science related courses including aviation.”

She stressed, Ethiopian Airlines have up their game in the aviation sector for flying in a whole set of female crew into the Nigeria airport. And we promise that the government will support the airline to expand its operations in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the heroine captain of the all female operated flight to Lagos, Captain Amsale Gualu, Ethiopian Airlines, said, “it is a priveledge to be part of this historical event. I’m very proud to be part of this first African flight.

Gualu emphasised that her experience today was her childhood dream, saying, since I was a child I want to be a pilot, I developed my passion for flying when I was young, my father use to take me and sister to the airport to see happenings like take off and landing.

Meanwhile when I was in high school, I used to be impressed by the uniform and that’s where my passion for flying develop and after graduating from addis abba university I joined Ethiopian airlines as first officer, then I flew fokker 50 and Boeing 767 as a first officer. Later in 2010 I became a captain and now I’m here on the latest aircraft, 777 aircraft.”

She said, being a woman does not stop you from achieving what you set to achieve. Although, “we share a lot of features in common as a man between the woman, sometimes there we have a difference as well.” She then charge women to come out to do what they want and should not stop because of anything.