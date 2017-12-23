NAERLS Advocates More Extension Workers To Boost Agric Sector’

By Aliyu Yusuf, Zaria

Executive Director, National Agricultural Extension Research and Liason Service, (NAERLS), Prof. Muhammad Khalid Othman has has advocated for more extenaion workers to promote development of agriculture in Nigeria.

He stated this in an interview with journalists shortly after commissioning of NAERLS main gate and presentation of merit awards to staff held at the institute.

Othman described dearth of extension workers in the State Agricultural Development Projects as a critical factor to agricultural development in the country.

He decried of poor release of capital appropriation that only 8% of the appropriated recieved as part of their predicaments, adding that non-integration of the National Farmets help line centre short code with the GSM service providers.

He observed that part of their achievements includes establishment of e- Extension Departmentw which would accomplished extension activities.

Others include training of 30,000 unemployed youth under N-Power programme of the federal government as well as Disbursement of N100 million loan facilities to small -scale farmers under NAERLS adopted village programme among others.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,Prof.Ibrahim Garba,restates commitments to continue to support Agricultural Complex of the University.

He described the merit award as worthy of emulationb,that its an oppurtunity to translate staff attitude at their working place this would motivate workers to put in their best

The V-C commended the managent of NAERLS for the gesture,promised to extend it to the larger society of Ahmadu Bello University.