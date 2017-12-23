Wike: We Will Use Paris Club Refund For Execution Of Projects

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Wike yesterday declared that his government will use the state’s share of the Paris Club Refund to execute projects.

He also declared that his administration will uplift the infrastructure of Isiokpo town, saying that nobody will be allowed to relegate the ancient Ikwerre city.

Wike, who spoke yesterday while flagging off the construction of roads in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of the state, stated that the state has passed the stage of salaries and pensions.

The governor said, “The Paris Club Refund they paid to us will be used to execute meaningful projects across the state.

“For us, we have passed the stage of payment of salaries and pensions. We have cleared all those and our focus for now is to roll out projects for the benefit of our people.”

He stated that the administration is celebrating Christmas for the people of the state through the roll out of strategic projects.

Wike said he will remain focused in the delivery of projects and quality programmes, noting that he will never be distracted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor that the APC-led Federal Government has abandoned Rivers State, with no single meaningful project executed in the state.

He said, “I challenge them to tell our people the project that has been executed by the APC Federal Government in Rivers State. Ordinarily, nobody from the APC will come to Rivers State to campaign.”

Commenting on the Isiokpo internal roads, Wike said that the State Government will construct and reconstruct 22 kilometres of roads in the town.

The governor that a city with a rich heritage said like Isiokpo cannot be destroyed by the hatred of the immediate past Governor.

Speaking at the event, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said Wike is an Ikwerre son with a difference. He said the governor honours his promises, hence the renewal of Isiokpo town.

Omehia said the governor has fulfilled more than 80percent of his promises to the people of Rivers State. He said that Rivers people will re-elect the Rivers State Governor in 2019.

Managing Director of Lubrik Construction Company, Engr Hassan Suleiman , in a project description, said that the construction of Isiokpo Internal Roads will be completed in nine months.