Nasarawa First Lady Gave Kudos To Council Boss For Empowering Women And Youth.

By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia.

Wife of the governor of Nasarawa State, Hajia Salamatu Umaru Tanko Almakura, has commended the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Keana Local Government Area, Mohammed Ayitogo, for his initiative to empower women and youth in the araea.

Salamatu Almakura, gave the commendation at the weekend during the distribution of money to individuals and groups in Keana, the headquarters of Keana Local Government Area, by the council’s boss.

The First Lady, who was the special guest during the flag off of the empowerment programme, commended the IMC chairman, for his foresight “to reduce poverty and alleviate the sufferings of the people of Keana and even beyond”.

“Let me say well-done to the IMC chairman, Keana LGC, Hon. Mohammed Ayitogo. I am not surprise because I have known the chairman as an entrepreneur; I must say this is a step in the right direction. Your target audiences are the most vulnerable in our society, I am talking about women and youths”

“If you empower this sector of the society, you are already building a safe and secured society. An empowered woman is not only a mother but a supporter financially. An empowered youth is taken off the streets and other social ills”

“This is why my NGO McCEF has a skill acquisition center that trains women and youths on different vocation skills; this is our own way of contributing to the development and growth of women and youths”, she said.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the IMC Chairman of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mohammed Ayitogo, thanked the first lady for setting a pace for him and others to follow, by empowering women and youth.

“Your Excellency, today is remarkable in the history of Keana, because this is the first time we are having this kind of occasion to empower our women and youth, considering the fact that they are the most vulnerable in the society”

‘I want to say it here that I borrow this idea from your noble philanthropic activities in the state in helping the needy in the society, where you have done a lot to our people especially women and youth in the areas of skills acquisition with financial backing” he said.

The first lady presented cash worth millions of naira to fourty five (45) number of women and youth from the area.