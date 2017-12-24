TCN Parleys With Stakeholders On NEGIP

…Reiterates Commitment To Improved Power Supply

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The World Bank assisted Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) recently held a consultative meeting with the media and other stakeholders to evaluate and evolve an “action plan” that would further enhance better management of the Nigeria Electricity and Gas Improvement Project (NEGIP) and others in order to boost power supply in the country.

Declaring the consultation forum open in Abuja, the Project Manager, Engr Abubakar Gwadabe noted that the consultation seeks to among other aims and objectives obtain feedbacks from stakeholders on the performance/achievements of NEGIP; highlight constraints experienced during project implementation; and synergising ideas in charting the forward towards completing NEGIP and subsequent projects successfully and sustainably.

Represented by Mr Aromeh Adole, a top staff of TCN-PMU, Engr Gwadabe said, “So far, the PMU has successfully implemented the Nigerian Transmission Development Project (NTDP); National Energy Development Project (NEDP); the Water Resources Development and Sustainable Ecosystems Management Programme (WRDSEMP) and is currently implementing NEGIP. ”

He noted that the Stakeholder Consultation programme is part of efforts to evolve ways of enhancing understanding and cooperation between contractors of NEGIP and other ongoing projects and the host communities where the World Bank Projects are sited so as to allow for peaceful and timely execution of the all-important projects for the dream of incremental power of the government to be attained.

According to a presentation by Civil Society on Power, a.k.a Friends of NEGIP which is run by CEDSI, participation in community Outreach and stakeholder consultation programme “has enhanced continued understanding of stakeholder/community issues accross the country which led to reduce conflicts and vandalism of related infrastructure,” adding that more will be done in terms of stakeholders engagement.