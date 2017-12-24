Yelutide: ANN Preaches Peace, Tolerance, Love At Christmas

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

One of the newly registered political parties, Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN) has used the occasion of the celebration of Christmas to call for peace and unity so as to hasten the development in the nation.

The party also urged Nigerians to use the yuletide season to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasizes selflessness, piety, brotherly kindness and love towards one another.

In a statement signed by the Interim Chairman of the party Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, he further urged Christians to walk in Christ’s footsteps of love and peace towards one another, neighbors and to humanity as a whole.

He said “more than ever before, and even as we head into the new year, Nigerians should learn to be tolerant of each others views, refrain from acts that entrenches ethinicity and hate speeches. He emphasises that Nigerians must pay close attention to the message of love, peace and sacrifice, which Jesus preached during his time on earth.

“In the course of the year, a number of unfortunate incidents have snowballed into accentuating divisions in our country especially in the areas of politics, religion and tribe, there seem to have been constant restiveness, by people of different groups exchanging threats or actual harm. In it all, we thank the Almighty God for bringing us thus far and pray for better years ahead.

“The needless suffering of our compatriots in fuel queues, high cost of living and general sense of insecurity in the land is a thing of concern even as we urge government to take urgent steps to addressing them.

“I am confident that with the right visionary and purposeful leadership, Nigeria will emerge a better and stronger nation that every citizen would be proud of. I believe that the Nigeria of our dream is achievable and would be achieved if we all come together.”

“That is why we need to remember the love that Jesus taught. We must love our neighbors as ourselves. Nigeria cannot move forward as a country until we all realize that there is good in all of us” he said.