Global Peace Foundation Urges FG, States To Lessen Pains Of Nigerians

BY MIDAT JOSEPH, Kaduna

The Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN) has urged governments at all levels to take practical steps towards lessen the pains been experience by Nigerians.

A statement by Northern Coordinators of the foundation, Rev Joseph Hayab and Sheik Maraya said such moves would consolidate the gains of peace that “we currently enjoy.”

This is just as the Foundation appeal to Christians and Muslims in Nigeria to make use of the yuletide season to strengthen unity and friendliness.

The foundation appeal to the devotees of the prominent faiths in the country to recognise the common origin of their beliefs and treat one another as members of one family under God.

“Christians should evoke the teaching of the Bible which instructs them to rejoice with those who celebrate and mourn with those who grieve and display love and good deeds this Christmas and beyond,” the statement read.