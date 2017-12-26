“NNPC DSDP Program To Blame For Fuel Scarcity” – DPPMA

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DPPMA) have refuted repeated claims that marketers of petroleum products are largely responsible for the lingering fuel scarcity around the country.

Recently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had blamed the current petroleum scarcity in the country on marketers of the product.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Maikanti Baru, in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC Spokesman, added that that some marketers, in their quest to cash in on the situation, suddenly started hoarding products.

Countering this claim in a statement signed by the association’s executive secretary, Olufemi Adewole, however, DPPMA insisted that price challenges on the DSDP platform made some participants in the scheme fail to meet their supply quota.

“We understand that the NNPC meets its demand largely through the DSDP framework. However, due to price challenges on the DSDP platform, some participants in the scheme failed to meet their supply quota of refined petroleum products, especially PMS, to NNPC. This is the main reason for the scarcity.

The association however stated that its members are fully committed to alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians.