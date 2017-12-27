$1.1trn Worth Of Fuel, Lifted, Diverted By 18 Unregistered Coys, PDP Alleges

***Accuse FG Of Covering Frauds

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

As the fuel scarcity continues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government of being silent over reports of fraud in the oil regime whereby 18 unregistered companies were used to lift and divert $1.1trn worth of crude oil in the last one year.

The PDP further charged the APC-led government to tell Nigerians the truth regarding its handling of fuel related funds, particularly the

circumstances surrounding what it called “the exposed diversion of fuel funds in sleazy oil subsidy payouts.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said it is completely reprehensible that the APC and the Federal Government has continue to stick to lies, particularly on the real reasons behind the biting fuel scarcity as well as their exposed

attempt to pilfer $1bn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA).

The party also “tasked the APC Government to speak out on reports of

fraud in the oil regime whereupon 18 unregistered companies were used to

lift and divert $1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in the last one year.

“This APC Government is not only grossly incompetent and corrupt, but

also a champion in the use of lies and manipulations against innocent

and unsuspecting citizens.

“We all know that it was convenient for the APC Presidency to promise Nigerians that it will no longer import fuel only because the PDP government had already laid the foundation including revamping the refineries and ensuring a domestic production of 5 million litres out of the 25 million litres daily domestic consumption.

“Sadly this incompetent APC government, in its almost three years, has not added one litre to the 5 million litres which the PDP administration was producing.

“Instead of improvements, the APC has wrecked the system and now pushing the nation to depend solely on importation, while engaging in heavy sleazes in hidden subsidy regimes.

“Is it not also ridiculous for the Federal Government, in its bid to cover for its ineptitude and oil subsidy corruption, to announce that it is the NNPC and not Nigeria that is paying for the so called fuel subsidy?

“The question is; who owns the NNPC? Is it not Nigeria? Can NNPC spend a kobo without the authorization of the Presidency? Has President Muhammadu Buhari ceased to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Minister of Petroleum Resources?

“Moreover, if the NNPC, which is under his purview, has been paying fuel subsidy, who authorized the payment and who are the beneficiaries?

Nigerians need to know the truth on this subsidy regime.

“We therefore challenge the APC- Federal Government to come clean on these issues and stop telling lies to Nigerians who have suffered enough under its deceptive, inept, uncoordinated and wicked regime.”

The PDP however urged Nigerians not to be forlorn adding that it has repositioned to stand with the people in the inevitable mission to rescue and restore the nation to the path of prosperity once more come 2019.