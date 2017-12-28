2019: Wakrike Ethnic Nationality Endorse Wike

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

In recognition of his excellent performance, the Wakrike ethnic nationality has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term.

Traditional and political leaders of the Wakrike ethnic nationality announced the endorsement during their solidarity visit to Wine at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday.

In an address on behalf of the Wakrike ethnic nationality, Chairman of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Sunday Kalaowolo said that the governor has always treated Okrika people fairly through projects execution and appointments.

Kalaowolo said, “As the political drumbeat starts in 2018, we the Wakrike people under God, ask you to run for a second term in office.

“We will lay down our lives , not only to vote for you, but to defend our votes. All Okrikans are solidly behind you for 2019. We are sending notice to your detractors that there will be no vacancy in Government House Port Harcourt by 2019”.

The Amayanabo of Ogu , King Nicholas Nemenebo said the Wakrike Ethnic Nationality is 100 percent behind the Rivers State Governor.

Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said the Wakrike Ethnic Nationality are firmly behind the Rivers State Governor for 2019.

Senator George Sekibo declared that the Wakrike Ethnic Nationality remains with Governor Wike and will work diligently for the actualization of his second term.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the people of Wakrike Ethnic Nationality that he will continue to deliver quality projects and programmes in the area.

Wike said that the Wakrike Ethnic Nationality stood by him in 2015 during the governorship , hence his commitment to the development of the area.

The governor stated that if the forthcoming elections will be on the basis of votes, it will be difficult for the APC to win anywhere in the country.

Wike, who said that due to the failure of the APC, the APC is planning to rig the election, said, “They are planning to rig and they say nothing will happen if they rig. In Rivers State, something will happen.

“Be prepared to defend your votes so that nobody will take your mandate and give to another person”, Governor Wike said.

He charged Nigerians never to support politicians who have failed to keep their promises and resorted to excuses. The governor said that giving such politicians a second opportunity will translate to more suffering for the people.

He said he will not abandon any project, noting he will never forget his promises to the Okrika people.

The governor appealed to Okrika people to resolve the issue of the Amayanabo of Okrika. The governor elevated the Amayanabo of Ogloma to First class status . He also elevated the Amayanabo of Kirike Town to Second Class and recognised the Amayanabo of Okochiri, King Ateke Tom as a Second Class Traditional Stool.