Jonathan, Atiku Sympathise With PMB Over Son’s Accident

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President AtikuAbubakar sent early messages to sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari over the motorcycle accident of his son. Yusuf.

Yusuf, first son of President Buhair, was involved in a bike accident on Wednesday night but he is in stable condition and the family is receiving goodwill messages from political friends and foes.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, sent a sympathy message to President Buhari’s family over the accident.

Abubakar, who dumped Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) early in the month said in a tweet, “ commiserated with the first family through his twitter handle @atiku. He said “Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also tweeted: “I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news.’

“ My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfil the promises God has domiciled in him.’’

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also wishes victim quick recovery.

‏

“I wish Yusuf Buhari a very quick recovery. A young man full of promise. My family and I want President @MBuhari to know that we are with him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.’’

Mr. Reno Omokri, an aide of ex-President Jonathan and a fierce critic of Buhari tweeted: “Today should be a day when all of us Nigerians put our partisanship aside and join with the @MBuhari family to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf Buhari.

“There are things that divide us. But a thing such as this should unite us in wishing well to the first family,’’ Omokri said.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time.’’

The Presidency had said Buhari junior broke a limb and had an injury on the head as a result of the incident.

The accident occurred in Gwarimpa area in Abuja.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said: “He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition’’.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.”