Police Vow To Prosecute Vendors Of Uniform

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday said it will prosecute any vendor caught selling police uniforms in the open market.

Some Inspectors and rank and file have said that they obtained their uniforms from the open market.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Moshood Jimoh in a chat with LEADERSHIP Newspaper said it has come to the knowledge of the police that some Inspectors and rank obtained their uniforms from the open market.

He said, “The practice was against the police rules and regulations and anybody found selling police uniforms in the open market would be arrested and prosecuted because it is against the police rules and regulations.”

Jimoh added that it was wrong for any policeman in the rank and file and Inspector category to say that he or she obtained uniforms from the open market.

“It is not correct. I wouldn’t know who you must have spoken with, but it is not the practice in the Nigeria Police Force for policemen to obtain their uniforms from the open market, “he said.

He explained that Inspectors and rank and rifle under this category were entitled to be issued uniforms by the Nigeria Police Force.

The police spokesman explained that senior police officers were expected to buy their uniforms from the officers’ shop of the force.

“The rank and file are not to buy their uniforms whether outside or within the force. If anybody wants additional uniforms aside the ones issued, he or she does not have to go to the open market to buy,” he said.

According to him, uniforms allowances were already paid to officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to the rank of Inspector-General of Police.

He said that Inspectors and rank and file are being issued uniforms periodically through their station officers and the Quartermaster of their various commands with the approval of the Inspector-General of Police.