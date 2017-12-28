Salary Increment Not Feasible For Now In Nigeria Lawmaker

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A House of Representatives member from Ekiti State, Hon Kehinde Agboola, has said the proposed salary increase for Nigerian workers by the federal government, saying such provision was not captured by the 2018 budget.

The Vice Chairman, House Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, who also craved the federal government’s indulgence to provide more funds for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to combat illegal drug use in the country.

He said the planned salary increase was a mere deception being contrived by the All Progressives Congress –led government to cajole Nigerians ahead of 2019 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain who stated this in Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole local government area of Ekiti state while speaking with newsmen said there was no way the president can effect salary increase without budgetary provision for it,

The lawmaker who lamented that NDLEA was being grossly underfunded unlike the Department of State Security(DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) suggested the movement of the agency from the Ministry of Justice to the presidency.

Agboola added that the approval sought by President Buhari for the deduction of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account(ECA) to fight Boko Haram shows that the president had lied to the country by his earlier comment that the war against insurgency has been won .

The lawmaker said he has built 10 solar powered boreholes, build N25 million worth 200 capacity lecture room at Federal University, Oye Ekiti, erected solar street lights in Ire and Odo Oro and also donated sewing machines, among others to his constituents since assuming office.