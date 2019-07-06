NEWS
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the ongoing conflict in Libya with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state news agency Anadolu said, without giving further details.
Erdogan and Putin spoke by phone and discussed the “crisis in Libya and regional issues,” Anadolu said. The report would not comment on the nature of the conversation.
The phone talk comes hours after Erdogan met in Istanbul Fayez Serraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and backed by the United Nations.
In a meeting late Friday, Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s support for the “legitimate” government of Serraj, according to Anadolu.
Erdogan called on Khalifa Haftar, the head of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), to cease his attacks.
The self-styled LNA, which accuses Turkey of providing military support to the GNA, last week announced a ban on flights between Libya and Turkey.
It said Turkish ships and aircraft were “legitimate targets” for its forces.
On Monday, Haftar’s forces freed six Turkish citizens after Turkey threatened action.
Haftar is thought to be receiving support from Russia while Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are believed to be his main allies.
The Serraj government is thought to be supported by Qatar and Turkey.
Haftar had ordered his forces to capture the capital in April and violence has escalated since with neither side able to make substantial progress.
The GNA blamed Haftar for an airstrike on a detention centre near Tripoli that left scores of people dead or injured on Wednesday. (dpa/NAN)
MOST READ
PDP Shifts Screening of Kogi Exco Aspirants
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening for the election into the Kogi State Executives. The patty said...
Anchor Borrower: Gov Fintiri Flags Off 600 Tractors For North-East Farmers
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has flag of distribution of 600 tractors to farmers procured by the North-East Commodity Association (NECAS), to...
Obaseki Strengthens Ties With Group To Develop State Tourism Potential
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will collaborate with the Benin Dialogue Group (BDG)...
Insecurity: Town Unions Tasks S’E Govs., Assemblies On Uniform Legislation.
The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has called on the Governors the five states in the South East...
Police Wives Build N9m School In Abuja
Police wives, under the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has built and commissioned N9 million school built for the children...
Police Arrests 19-year-old Woman For Allegedly Stabbing Brother To Death In Kano
The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old Woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly...
NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED12 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS22 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- SPORTS22 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon
- NEWS22 hours ago
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Nigerian Travellers Groan Under New Yellow Card Regime
- NEWS16 hours ago
Indirect Primary: I’ll Abide By APC NWC’s Decision – Kogi Gov
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC