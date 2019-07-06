NEWS
NAF Commends PMB For Giving Priority To Training Of Its Personnel
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commended President Muhammed Buhari for giving priority to the training of its personnel across the country.
Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), said this at the Special Operations Command Regimental Dinner on Friday in Bauchi.
He expressed gratitude to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the priority attention given to the training, operational efficiency and other requirements of the Nigerian Air Force.
According to him, the support provided by the Federal Government has no doubt positively impacted on the Nigerian Air Force especially in the areas of training, enhanced operational efficiency and improved provision of welfare and other services.
He, however, assured Mr President of their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to continue supporting Federal Government policy thrust of providing security, improved economy and fighting corruption in the country.
The Chief of Air Staff charged personnel to remain within the ambit of the law and carry out their roles in line with the Rules of Engagement for the various Internal Security operations involved .
Air Marshal Saddique also commended Bauchi State Government and the people for their support.
“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Bauchi State Government and indeed the entire people of Bauchi State for their support and encouragement so far.
“ We hope to continue having this friendly environment and support, which encourages us to continually put in our best in the defence of our nation,” he said.
In his remarks, Governor Bala Mohammed urged the Nigerian Air force to remain focused and dedicated while discharging their duties.
He applauded the Air force for providing security and creating enabling environment for its immediate environment and the country at large.
The Governor who was represented at the dinner by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mohammed Baba, assured them of government’s support to Air force where necessary.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that The Regimental Dinner is a military event that serves to enhance Mess etiquette, comradeship, regimentation and inter-service cooperation in the Nigerian Armed Forces.(NAN)
MOST READ
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
A 104-year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku on Saturday urged the Federal Government to pay...
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday pledged his administration’s continued political will and determination towards ridding the country of insurgency and...
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the ongoing conflict in Libya with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state...
Customs Promotes 1,924 Officers
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 1,924 Junior Cadre personnel of the service, the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph...
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
An explosion struck a military unit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed and another one injured, the country’s...
4 Escape Death As Tanker Overturns On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said that four persons sustained various degrees of...
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the newly recruited marshals against extortion and bribe-taking during patrols. Mr Kabir...