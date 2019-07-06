Nigeria and the Free Trade Agreement

The signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) by Nigeria at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) on AfCFTA in Niamey, Niger, is, no doubt, a landmark event, not only for the organisation but also the country itself.

Experts around the globe have declared at various fora that although Nigeria is among the last nations to enter the pact, it will likely turn out to be one of the greatest beneficiaries. For instance, in the words of Landry Signé, a Brookings Institution Fellow, “the unique continental market access combined with the increasing focus on industrialisation as a catalyst for growth and priority of the government to shift away from over-reliance on volatile primary commodity exports will contribute to boosting Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and exports.”

But how did Nigeria, the continent’s biggest economy which should have been one of the first entrants, become a late comer? Critics of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari were quick to throw punches when the president declined his accent in March 2018, the time 44 member states endorsed the consolidated text of the AfCFTA in Kigali, Rwanda. As a matter of fact, by the end of March this year, only Benin, Eritrea and Nigeria were outside the fraternity of African countries wanting to do easy business with one another.

Instead of condemnation, that delay should win President Buhari some accolades. An arrangement that would bring dozens of countries with varying economic and social fortunes together to pursue similar goals should be thoroughly examined. And that was exactly what the government did. With a population and potential market of approximately one-sixth of Africa, Nigeria could easily become a dumping ground for all sorts of goods and services.

The need for safeguards to protect domestic policies and programmes cannot be rationally questioned since it would be difficult to retrace steps once national interests are heavily compromised. Kudos should be given to the government for listening to the objections raised at home by real economy stakeholders. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) was one of the segments of the society which insisted that thorough prior assessment was indispensible to the entire process of joining the AfCFTA.

That kind of extra-governmental intervention is required for the credibility, performance and sustenance of the pact, a point corroborated by relevant professionals around the world.

Speaking on the approach the other day, H.E. Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), put it succinctly: “we are entering the most critical phase of creating the AfCFTA – implementation. This space for civil society to be engaged in the shaping of the AfCFTA implementation process is vital for the AfCFTA to deliver for the people it is supposed to – the average men and women on the street.”

Yes, the ordinary people of Africa. Interestingly, UNECA has said that the free trade agreement can in three years’ time boost trade within the continent by fifty-two per cent, especially if AU members can eliminate both high tariff and non-tariff barriers. Why not? After all, home-based Africans are 1.2 billion, many of whom constitute a latent, young labour force. That is enough catalyst for the industrial or manufacturing revolution of a continent in dire need of real progress.

Luckily, Africa is not new to integration. In August last year, Calestous Juma and Francis Mangeni of the Belfar Centre for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School, jointly presented a discussion paper titled, “African Regional Economic Integration,” in which they established a link between the continent’s expected prosperity and its pan-Africanist political heritage. According to them, “The first major indication that Africa was taking regional economic integration seriously came with the adoption of the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) Agreement in June 2015 in Egypt. The agreement covers 26 nations with a population of 720 million people and GDP of US$1.3 trillion. It covers the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) economic communities.

“The area of the TFTA is nearly twice the size of China or the United States, spanning 16.7 million square km. The Agreement promises to do for the continent’s economic freedom what the formation of the Organisation for African Unity (OAU) in May 1963 did for Africa’s decolonization and political freedom. The agreement signalled the possibility of achieving wider continental integration. Negotiations for the creation of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) were launched immediately following the signing of the TFTA. It will cover more than a billion people in 55 countries with a combined GDP of over US$3.5 trillion.

“The power of Pan-Africanism as a guiding vision for the continent’s development is widely studied, mostly as an aspirational phenomenon. At worst, Pan-Africanism has often been seen as a poor imitation of American federalism or European integration.

Both of these perceptions do not reflect the profound nature of the role that the ideology of Pan-Africanism played in shaping the continent’s economic transformation.

“African leaders initially envisioned the creation of a unified continent. But this was not possible until all of Africa was free from colonial rule.

Colonialism left behind a legacy of national economies that largely supplied the industrialized world with raw materials. Efforts to obtain better trading terms through international trade negotiations paid little dividends. The pressure to respond to the needs of a growing population created the need to look to regional markets. But these same markets faced limitations such as poor infrastructure, trade barriers, and long-standing competition driven by uncertainties in the global trading systems. The route of political integration as a prerequisite for economic cooperation did not seem feasible despite a few isolated efforts.”

Whatever appears to be a minus in this noble attempt to integrate Africa will actually be remedied if Africa can pull off the requisite political will. AfCFTA went into operation in May this year with countries that had deposited their instruments of ratification with the Office of the AU Chairperson.

Comparatively, at the moment, intra trade in Europe is sixty-seven per cent, Asia is fifty-eight per cent while Africa is only fifteen per cent. That mediocre profile can change, now that it is the largest trade area on the planet since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) came into being in 1995. And with its vantage position in the continent, Nigeria can indeed benefit substantially.

Ebube, a Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abuja