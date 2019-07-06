NEWS
NSCDC Conducts Personnel Psychological Test
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has embarked on a psychological assessment test for its personnel.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Olusegun Oluwole said in a statement on Saturday that the management staff, area commanders, divisional officers, officers, and men of the corps would be involved in the exercise, which began on Friday.
Oluwole said that the exercise, which is in compliance with the directive of the NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana, would hold in three centres across Oyo state and end on July 7.
He quoted the state’s Commandant, John Adewoye, as saying, “the personnel in Area ‘A’ and ‘B’ will do the test at Oyo State Command Headquarters, Agodi; Area ‘C’ and ‘E’ will have their test in Oyo, personnel from Area ‘D’ will be at Iseyin and Area ‘F’ Command office at Igboora.’’
He added that the psychological test would be conducted by a team of experts headed by Fatoyinbo Oluseyi from the Bahavioural Forensic Unit of the corps.
“The test is aimed at ascertaining emotional and psychological profiles of personnel, identifying bahavioural tendencies and competencies for professional success, understanding individual personnel’s symptoms in the context of overall functioning and identifying areas of psycho-social needs for appropriate intervention programme.
“Also to produce security personnel who are ethically well grounded, socially conscious of their environment, technically and professionally competent to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians and foreigners without prejudice,’’ Oluwole said. (NAN)
MOST READ
PDP Shifts Screening of Kogi Exco Aspirants
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening for the election into the Kogi State Executives. The patty said...
Anchor Borrower: Gov Fintiri Flags Off 600 Tractors For North-East Farmers
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has flag of distribution of 600 tractors to farmers procured by the North-East Commodity Association (NECAS), to...
Obaseki Strengthens Ties With Group To Develop State Tourism Potential
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will collaborate with the Benin Dialogue Group (BDG)...
Insecurity: Town Unions Tasks S’E Govs., Assemblies On Uniform Legislation.
The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has called on the Governors the five states in the South East...
Police Wives Build N9m School In Abuja
Police wives, under the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has built and commissioned N9 million school built for the children...
Police Arrests 19-year-old Woman For Allegedly Stabbing Brother To Death In Kano
The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old Woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly...
NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province...
MOST POPULAR
-
SPONSORED13 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
-
NEWS23 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon
-
NEWS23 hours ago
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Indirect Primary: I’ll Abide By APC NWC’s Decision – Kogi Gov
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Nigerian Travellers Groan Under New Yellow Card Regime
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC