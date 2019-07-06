NEWS
Peace, Unity Key Factors Of National Dev’t – Gov. Ikpeazu
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has identified peace and unity as key factors for facilitating sustained national development.
Ikpeazu said this on Friday when members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Aba Depot, paid him a visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.
The governor said that every Nigerian had a responsibility to be patriotic by supporting causes that would encourage positive growth and productivity.
“There is reason for every citizen to reflect on the essence of their existence in their environment, and the contributions that can make the nation a better place.
“If you are not mindful of the environment and don’t contribute to its socio-economic growth, everyone will be affected when things go bad,’’ he said.
He said that the state government would continue to evolve developmental programmes and policies to create an environment conducive for small and medium scale enterprises to thrive.
Ikpeazu disclosed that the construction of Ekeakpara-Owerrinta road would commence on July 12 in order to bring a permanent solution to the poor state of the road and alleviate the suffering of the people in the area.
He said that the road construction would boost business activities, adding that the road was strategic considering that it led to the Aba Depot of NNPC.
He added that the state government had decided to change its funding plan to fast track the completion of road projects in the state.
The governor commended the IPMAN leadership for their commitment to peaceful coexistence within their ranks as an association.
He pledged to fulfill his promise to transform the petroleum sector in the state.
Earlier, Mr Bobby Eberechi-Dick, the Chairman of IPMAN in Aba Depot, appealed to the state government to expedite action in fixing the damaged Ekeakpara-Owerrinta road.
“We have been experiencing some challenges with the pipeline in Aba and for the past two, AGO and DPK have not been received in Aba Depot,’’ Eberechi-Dick said.
He called on the state government to find sustainable solutions to the challenges affecting the petroleum products business in the state. (NAN)
MOST READ
PDP Shifts Screening of Kogi Exco Aspirants
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening for the election into the Kogi State Executives. The patty said...
Anchor Borrower: Gov Fintiri Flags Off 600 Tractors For North-East Farmers
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has flag of distribution of 600 tractors to farmers procured by the North-East Commodity Association (NECAS), to...
Obaseki Strengthens Ties With Group To Develop State Tourism Potential
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will collaborate with the Benin Dialogue Group (BDG)...
Insecurity: Town Unions Tasks S’E Govs., Assemblies On Uniform Legislation.
The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has called on the Governors the five states in the South East...
Police Wives Build N9m School In Abuja
Police wives, under the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has built and commissioned N9 million school built for the children...
Police Arrests 19-year-old Woman For Allegedly Stabbing Brother To Death In Kano
The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old Woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly...
NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province...
MOST POPULAR
-
SPONSORED13 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
-
NEWS23 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon
-
NEWS23 hours ago
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Indirect Primary: I’ll Abide By APC NWC’s Decision – Kogi Gov
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Nigerian Travellers Groan Under New Yellow Card Regime
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC