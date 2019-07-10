BUSINESS
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
Newly appointed group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mela Kyari has said automation will tame the menace of corruption in the corporation.
He spoke to State House correspondents, yesterday after, meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his predecessor, Maikanti Baru at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead of him, disclosing preparedness of his team to work with the anti-graft agencies to tame the menace of corruption in the cooperation.
According to him, he had worked with the outgone GMD and his team and has clearly understood what should be done to make the Corporation a global company especially in a contemporary oil and gas sector.
He said “I was part of the team that has been working assiduously since he (Baru) resumed office. I understand the gravity of the assignment given to me, the trust that is associated with this work and the high expectations of Mr President for us to make the company, a global company of excellence and to deliver to the citizenry the benefits of the oil and gas industry.
“We are focused in ensuring that we deliver this in the shortest possible time and in the most efficient way. I assure all of us that we will do this work with integrity.
“I will ensure that by 2023 mr President will look back and confirm that he has not misplaced his trust, first of Dr. Baru and transferring it to us is a testament of the confidence Mr President has for the corporation.
“We will make sure at the end of the day the corporation becomes an integrator of the economy.”
Kyari said the decision to work with EFCC and some anti- graft agencies was in tandem with the President’s disposition to end the menace of corruption in the country.
He noted “We are going to work with EFCC and other institutions that are involved in controlling and contending any form of corruption in our system.
“This is in line with Mr President cardinal principle to contain with corruption so that this country can benefits from its resources. There will be corruption where there is no discretion. So we will automate our systems and processes so that discretion is reduced to the barest minimum.
“We need the help of EFCC wherever we see infractions in our systems.”
Earlier, Baru described the new NNPC team as ‘jet factor fellows’ who are poised to “zoom up, dive, come back and steady the corporation and make sure it becomes definitely the largest in Africa and make serious contribution to Nigeria’s economy.
“We expect where we have stabilise the supply of fuel to the economy, they will make sure they start exporting products to Neighbouring countries. I am so convinced that this team will deliver.
“They have their own programmes and vision of what they want to do. We are now the airbus pilots that are relaxing and cruising at an altitude and you cannot give them a vision of the jet fighter pilot that the NNPC requires. They will engage Mr President at the appropriate time and get his blessing.”
Kyari also assured of his team’s preparedness to sustain the availability of kerosene in the country contrary to the notion that the product was scarce in the market.
“Kerosene is all over now. When we came there was so much difference between what we were selling kerosene and what was available. Fuel at depots when we came on board was N76 per liter but it was settling between 250-300, so the common man was not getting the kerosene.
“So, all what the government and NNPC was doing was bleeding and we resolved to make it available. That was why we invited the private sector to come in, so NNPC stepped back and they were selling at 210, etc. what we did was allow the market forces to determine the price.”
