Group Trains NYSC Members On Road Safety Advocacy In Abuja, Kaduna

Worried by the burdens associated to road traffic fatalities, Greenlight Initiative has commenced training of 76 National Youth Service Corps members to become traffic safety advocates in Abuja and Kaduna.

Declaring the training open on Monday in Abuja, the group Executive Director, Simon Obi, disclosed that GreenLight Initiative organized the traffic safety training program to groom young advocates, and also pave the way for well-meaning Nigerians to create awareness at work, home, schools and in streets.

Obi noted that young people have the needed skills and knowledge and can undertake real road safety actions in their communities.

Stressing the need for Nigeria to involve and engage young people since they are more affected by the scourge of road fatalities, Obi maintained that the task of ensuring safety on roads must not be left to the Federal Road Safety Corps alone.

The Director explained that the traffic Safety training is a train-the-trainers program which will empower and improve the capacity of young people to organize and implement programs geared towards improving road safety and advocating for policy shift in the area of traffic safety in Nigeria.

He said participants will be tasked with the responsibility to reach out to their various communities, adding, “Each participant is expected to tender a detailed report of events and activities three months after their training to GreenLight Initiative.”

Obi regretted that Nigeria, among other low and middle-income countries have 1 percent of the world’s registered vehicles but leading the chart with 13 percent of all traffic fatalities.

“These clearly shows that progress to realize the Global Sustainable Development Goal’s (SDGs) target of 3.6 which calls for a 50 percent reduction in the number of road traffic deaths by 2020 remains a mirage.”

Thirty NYSC corps members were trained in Abuja on Monday while 46 will be trained in Kaduna State on Thursday, 11th July 2019. The trainees are leaders of different CDS across all the zones in both States.