COVER STORIES
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
The Body of Benchers and the Council of Legal Education, yesterday in Abuja called to the Nigerian Bar a total of 866 graduates of the school.
Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Ciroma in his address at the ceremony, said that 850 of the candidates were successful after the April 2019 Bar Final Examinations while 16 candidates were from previous Bar Final Examinations.
Ciroma explained that the Council of Legal Education, since 2016 approved that henceforth, resit students for the examinations must undertake two months revision exercise for eligibility to write the examinations.
Recent performance at the examinations, Ciroma said, justified the initiative with a success rate put at 50.60 per cent.
Ciroma, who presented the candidates before the Body of Benchers, said that the candidates had successfully completed the vocational training at the school, as prescribed by the Legal Education Act.
“They have all taken the prescribed examinations as well as the dining terms and met all other required conditions set by the Council of Legal Education.
“I am happy to affirm that they all exhibited good manners and decorum during their training and have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession.
“The screening committee of your distinguished body has carefully perused the records of the aspirants and found them worthy to be presented for Call to the Nigerian Bar.
“I attest that they are fit and proper persons for Call to the Nigerian Bar.”
He urged the graduates to make the best of the profession, while also ensuring strict adherence to its norms and ethics.
Also speaking, Justice Tanko Mohammed, Chairman, Body of Benchers, while congratulating the graduates, urged them to be of good behaviour and also maintain the integrity of the profession.
Mohammad, who is also the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) said that the ceremony was an evidence of the graduates’ hardwork and support by their parents and guardians.
He said: “The journey ahead of you is far more than you have covered, life is expansive, I urge you to spend each day wisely”.
“Too much is expected of lawyers, set your goals and ensure you achieve them because the future of your profession lies in your hands, plan it or it will plan for you and if you allow it plan for, it may not be the best.”
Mohammad advised the graduates to always uphold the laws of the profession, represent their clients well, avoid the get-rich-quickly syndrome and be diligent.
He said that the graduates must abide by the rules and provisions of the profession which he noted, were sacrosanct and required strict adherence at all times.
MOST READ
Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and...
Oyedepo Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Food Crisis
The founder and presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Chancellor, Landmark University, Dr. David Oyedepo, has raised the alarm...
Former Bangladesh President, Ershad, Dies At 89
Former Bangladesh President and military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad has died aged 89 following age-related health complications, an aide said....
26 Dead As Gunmen Storm Somali Hotel
At least 26 people, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a hotel...
W/Africa: Leaders Push For Single Currency, ECO
West African leaders in Ivory Coast have agreed to roll out a single shared currency. As many as 15 countries...
New Leak Claims Trump Scrapped Nuclear Deal To Spite Obama – UK Envoy
The United Kingdom’s former ambassador to Washington said United States President Donald Trump seemed to be pulling out of the...
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS19 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA18 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
ISSUES18 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee