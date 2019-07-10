NEWS
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) of a coordinated campaign to tarnish the opposition party's witnesses at the Presidential Election Tribunal. This, they said was with a view to watering down their evidences in the court of public opinion. While stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been panicking since the witnesses began revealing what transpired in their units during the election, they added that the BMO has been commissioned to rubbish the testimonies of PDP witnesses. Convener of the group, Ezekiel Adeojo who spoke Wednesday in Abuja noted that "with the mind-boggling testimonies of Atiku Abubakar's witnesses at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which validates our earlier statement that Atiku's mandate was stolen, the Presidency has been sent into frenzy mode". "We (Justice Vanguard) have been reliably informed by our intelligence that the Buhari Media Organization BMO has been given a marching order with commensurate funding to rubbish testimonies of Atiku's witnesses in the media by ensuring that every comment of the witnesses is twisted in the public. This explains the barrage of fake news in the media mutilating statements of Atiku's witnesses just to confuse the Nigerian public and subsequently create holes in petitioner's submissions. "Some propaganda stories like: "Atiku's witness can't remember date of presidential election" published by online version of some newspapers, and sensational report tagged "Breaking: I saw my statement for the first time before Tribunal, says Atiku's witness"; promoted by another newspaper are spin reports. "We want to categorically inform Nigerians that these infantile propaganda reported as statements of Atiku's witnesses, does not reflect what happened at the Tribunal in the last few days. We acknowledge the fact that the PDP's witnesses are not infallible like every other human, but do not have propensity to make such omnibus mistakes. "These stories were planted in the media by fake news industry called Buhari Media Organization (BMO) to reduce the discourse Atiku's watertight petition is generating. Nigerians should watch out for more fake news as more spin doctors under the payroll of the ruling party have been commissioned to unleash a beehive of falsehood to corrupt impregnable facts being reeled out by Atiku's witnesses at the Tribunal. They are jittery because Atiku is indeed coming.
