10,000 Apply For Commissioner, SA, SSA In Umahi’s Administration

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi said that no fewer than 10,000 persons have so far applied for the position of Commissioner, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Special Assistant (SA) and other political positions in the present administration.

It would be recalled that Governor Umahi had 2 weeks ago called for application into various political positions in the present administration. The call has since the announcement seen thousands of aspiring political office holders trooping to the office of the Principal Secretary to the Governor to submit their applications.

Governor Umahi who made the disclosure at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House Abakaliki while swearing-in his 22 newly appointed aides.

He lamented that many people in the state were interested in ‘juicy’ political appointments rather than smaller ones like Technical Assistant (TA), Senior Technical Assistant (TSA) and Development centre Coordinator.

Umahi said unfortunately, in his next appointment of SAs and SSAs not up to 10% of the ones he made would be appointed. “I am told that we have over 10,000 applications for Commissioners, SAs, and SSAs. This is in fact troubling and doesn’t give me joy at all.

“What is trending in Ebonyi state is no longer I want to be Coordinator, TA or STA. It is I want to be SSA or SA. Every Ebonyian wants to come as SA, as SSA. They don’t even know the meaning of SA or SSA and it is very unfortunate.

“But let me make this bad news, if I am making more SSAs and SAs, it may not be up to 10% I have made, that is the bad story about it. It is my opinion that we should find something doing not just appointment”, he said.

He said he will appoint Commissioners last and regretted that most of those who served in his first administration, gossiped and worker against him.