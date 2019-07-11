NEWS
10,000 Apply For Commissioner, SA, SSA In Umahi’s Administration
The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi said that no fewer than 10,000 persons have so far applied for the position of Commissioner, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Special Assistant (SA) and other political positions in the present administration.
It would be recalled that Governor Umahi had 2 weeks ago called for application into various political positions in the present administration. The call has since the announcement seen thousands of aspiring political office holders trooping to the office of the Principal Secretary to the Governor to submit their applications.
Governor Umahi who made the disclosure at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House Abakaliki while swearing-in his 22 newly appointed aides.
He lamented that many people in the state were interested in ‘juicy’ political appointments rather than smaller ones like Technical Assistant (TA), Senior Technical Assistant (TSA) and Development centre Coordinator.
Umahi said unfortunately, in his next appointment of SAs and SSAs not up to 10% of the ones he made would be appointed. “I am told that we have over 10,000 applications for Commissioners, SAs, and SSAs. This is in fact troubling and doesn’t give me joy at all.
“What is trending in Ebonyi state is no longer I want to be Coordinator, TA or STA. It is I want to be SSA or SA. Every Ebonyian wants to come as SA, as SSA. They don’t even know the meaning of SA or SSA and it is very unfortunate.
“But let me make this bad news, if I am making more SSAs and SAs, it may not be up to 10% I have made, that is the bad story about it. It is my opinion that we should find something doing not just appointment”, he said.
He said he will appoint Commissioners last and regretted that most of those who served in his first administration, gossiped and worker against him.
MOST READ
Nigerians Must Rise Up Against Crisis Of Religion, Ethnicity – Bishop Fearon
Secretary general, Anglican Communion Worldwide and chairman Kaduna State Peace Commission, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon has called on Nigerians to...
FCTA Urges Workers To Acquire Relevant Skills
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised civil servants in the country to acquire relevant skills that would make...
Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements
The retrenched staff of Ecobank have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements. Their...
PMB, Addo, Barrow For African Integrity Magazine Int’l Conference In Accra
President Muhammadu Buhari, his Ghana and Gambia counterparts President Nana Akufo Addo and President Adama Barrow respectively have been pencilled...
Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and...
Oyedepo Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Food Crisis
The founder and presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Chancellor, Landmark University, Dr. David Oyedepo, has raised the alarm...
Former Bangladesh President, Ershad, Dies At 89
Former Bangladesh President and military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad has died aged 89 following age-related health complications, an aide said....
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS19 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA18 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
ISSUES18 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee