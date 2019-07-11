Connect with us
Accolades For Notrace’s New Song ‘Bigger Than’

1 day ago

After dropping “Melanin’ single on January 1st, 2019, his fans across the world continued yearned for more from the multi-talented song writer, entertainer and producer , Notrace , a signee of Abuja based music powerhouse, Dream Soul Entertainment. His song which is enjoying massive airplay is not compared to his recent single dropped under his record label featuring music maestro, Patoranking. ” Bigger Than” is the new joint of Notrace. The song which talks about him being bigger than big and growing big in the industry was depicted with the big”Bumbum” of some damsels being bigger than Bombay,. The song is a party jam that is receiving great and plausible reviews from VJs, DJs  and entertainment writers and critics.

The video shot in London has great pictures and would sell wherever it goes. It’s already getting massive airplay on Trace Tv, MTV, Souncity and other top entertainment channels around the world. Speaking during the listening party for the release of the single, showbiz impresario and Director of Dream Soul Entertainment, Ms. Jolly Nnenna Abani appreciated the shakers and movers of Abuja entertainment who have continued to contribute to the success of Notrace.

“The party is supposed to be in Lagos, but I can’t hold it without informing my home boys that this is where it all started, and i wanted you to watch it and present his recent work. I’m not saying because he’s the best, but because he’s a multi-talented artiste ready to explode,” she noted. Responding, the “Bigger Than” crooner explained that when he retuned to Nigeria December 2018, they had a dream and the dream was to build a brand, something that would last and people would key into. That’s to entertain not just Nigerians but Africa and the world in general. He said:

“We released our first single ” Melanin” which did very well, the video is amazing and it being sold in most of the TV stations. We have been informed that we have been nominated for some couple of awards for that video. ” When that happened, we said how could we go bigger than big? That’s how we came up with this song ‘Bigger Than’. And those who first listened to the song suggested we featured Patoranking. Finally the day came when I got to meet him, unknown to me he’s been listening to my song and even watched my Melanin video. He said oh you are the guy that made that Melanin song, that it is a really nice song.

