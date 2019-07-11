SPORTS
AFCON 2019: Okowa Hails Resilient Super Eagles For Semi-Final Qualification
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for the Semi finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria qualified for the Semi finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 2-1.
Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Wednesday commended the resilience of the Nigeria National side, adding that Deltans and Nigerians are fervently praying for the team to succeed in their quest to bring back the trophy home.
He commended the coaching crew and the NFF for ensuring that all necessary logistics were put in place to encourage the Eagles to defeat their South African counterparts.
The Governor urged the Eagles to remain focused and make the nation proud once again when they take on their next opponents in the semi final encounter.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State i congratulate you all for your success so far even as i urge you all to remain committed and focused as you approach your next opponent in the semi-final encounter.
“I have no doubt in mind that you will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match with same zeal and vigour as Nigerians are desirous to see you return home with the coveted trophy,” he added.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians