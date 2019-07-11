NEWS
A’Ibom Council To Sue ExxonMobil Over Oil Spill
Worried by frequent incidences of oil spill in the core oil producing communities of Ibeno local government area of Akwa Ibom state, the Council Chairman, Mr. Ifum Udoh, has threatened to sue the American oil exploration firm, ExxonMobil.
The major prayers in the case, according to the council chair, include alleged “violation of environmental laws and pollution of waters posing serious threat to aquatic lives around the Ibeno operational areas of ExxonMobil”.
The action, the council boss said, followed the confirmation of the deadly oil spill around the area by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).
It was gathered that the discovery was made when officials of NOSDRA led by Mr Alademomi Gideon, inspected the affected areas covering several coastal communities in Ibeno and its environs.
“When we established this fact of oil spill around the Mobil operational areas of Ibeno, I quickly put a call through to the manager in – charge of public and governmental affairs at Mobil, Mr Udofot Idiok.
“I personally impressed it on him to advise his company never to play its usual denial game that they are known for, rather, they should prepare to meet the people of Ibeno in Court”, the Council boss said.
In the same vein, the Supervisor in-charge of petroleum in the council, Comrade Billy Etteh, while surveying the scene of the incident, told newsmen in Ibeno, that “the level of environmental damages done by the spill has brought more hardship to farmers, the local residents and fishermen”.
He, therefore, urged the company to accept responsibility and mobilise experts to clean up the crude spill for normal businesses to resume in the affected locations.
However, the angry youths of the communities have threatened to embark on protest against Mobil’s oil infrastructure in the area, should the company renege in taking immediate actions to address the emergency.
Speaking to Newsmen, the chairman of the Ibeno Youths Presidents Forum (IYPF), Comrade James Eshiet, lamented what he described as “harrowing experiences of the community dwellers each time the incident occurs” and charged the oil firm to rise up and tackle the spill instead of engaging in unnecessary denial”.
“If Mobil fail to take serious remedial action in this situation, Ibeno youths under my watch will not be sluggish in using any means possible to make sure that ExxonMobil lives up to its responsibilities in this matter”, he warned.
