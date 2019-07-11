Connect with us
Amnesty Empowers 1,271 Beneficiaries, Trains 1, 601

Published

2 days ago

on

The Presidential Amnesty office has said it has empowered 1, 271 beneficiaries from March 2018 to June, this year.

The office said beneficiaries who were trained in various skills have been given empowerment packs in their respective trade areas to enable them start businesses to eke a living.

The Amnesty office said this is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to retool and refocus the Amnesty Programme to its original mandate.

In a statement by Special Assistant (Media) Murphy Ganagana, the office disclosed areas in which the beneficiaries were empowered to include building materials, fish farming, poultry, welding, pig farming, plastic technology, electronic stores, cassava farming, commodity shop, and feed sales, among others.

Ganagana said, “The aggressive empowerment drive for beneficiaries drawn from all states in the Niger Delta is the result of efforts by Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, towards ensuring that already trained beneficiaries were fully engaged to fast-track development and deepen peace in the region”.

According to him: “A breakdown of the figure shows that 381 of the total number of beneficiaries empowered within 15 months of Dokubo’s assumption of office were on fish farming, while 351 got commodity shops. 118 were empowered on poultry; 164 on cement sales, 79 on welding and 42 on pig farming”.

“The empowered beneficiaries are among 4, 269 scheduled for engagement on completion of their training in various vocational skills, and the exercise continues based on available funds”.

Also, a total of 1, 601 beneficiaries have completed training in various skills within the period under review, out of 4, 014 allocated to specialized training vendors. Beneficiaries on queue will take their turn as soon as funds are made available.

The already trained beneficiaries acquired skills in fish and poultry farming; greenhouse farming; tailoring and fashion design, mechanized rice farming and agribusiness.

Others include transformer repair/maintenance; pig farming, automobile, aquaculture and snail farming; shoe making/leather works, and ICT, among others.

