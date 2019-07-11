Centre Hails Army’s Human Rights Records

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has hailed the Nigerian Army for its high compliance to human rights law in the war against Boko Haram.

They also linked the success of troops fighting terrorist groups in the country to the regular visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai to the battlefield.

The Centre made the observation in a report on the war against terror by the Nigerian military and human rights compliance jointly signed by the executive secretary, SHAC, Ibrahim Abubakar and its director of research, Emmanuel Ogah yesterday in Abuja.

It called on the federal government to accept repentant terrorists so as to ensure they are fully rehabilitated to rejoin the society.

The report said the Nigerian military has indeed risen to the occasion by ensuring that the territorial integrity of the country is preserved due to concerted efforts of all relevant stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report reads in part: “The war against terrorism in Nigeria (North-east) had spanned over ten years since when the Boko Haram terrorist group resorted to violence against the state in 2009. The Nigerian military has since then been actively engaged in the battle for the soul of Nigeria.

‘’The turn of events has witnessed sordid tales of maiming and killings of innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists. This period also saw an increase in kidnapping of women and children that drew the world attention to Nigeria. ‘’

It said the report took a cursory look at the various issues at stake as it concerns the protection of human rights by the Nigerian military in executing the war, as well as the multiple allegations of human rights violations against the Nigerian military by organisations such as Amnesty International.