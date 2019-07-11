Connect with us
NEWS

Edo Councils Share N3.09bn Allocation In May           

Published

1 day ago

on

The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N3. 085 billion as the Gross allocation that accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas in the state for the month of May.

The committee said Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the 18 local councils for the month of May stood at N190.79 million.

Addressing journalists at the end of the JAAC meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City, Chairman, Oredo LGA, Mr. Jenkins Osunde, said the total deduction made from the gross allocation was N1.68 billion while net allocation was N1.41 billion.

He noted, “Total salaries for Primary school teachers and non-teaching staff gulped N910.40 million, Pension Arrears contribution was N100 million while LGA Pension contributions stood at N423.53 million.”

Osunde said the total amount of money available for the 18 councils including IGR is N1.55 billion, adding that the local government financial autonomy did not affect the operations of Edo councils as the allocations had been going directly into the various LGAs’ accounts.

