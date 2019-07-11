Connect with us
Advertise With Us

EDUCATION

FG Approves N5bn For TETFund Intervention

Published

2 days ago

on

The federal government has approved N5bn as National Research Fund(NRF) in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund’s) 2019 intervention budget.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro disclosed this yesterday during the inauguration of the third National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring(NRFS & M) Committee in Abuja.

He stated that N5bn which is the highest ever located for NRF was intended to catalyse cutting-edge research in three thematic areas of science,technology and innovation, humanities and social sciences.

Bogoro explained that the Fund had first set up the committee when it introduced the National Research Funding Window which is accessed by academics in beneficiary institutions through open, transparent and competitive process.

He stated that so far, the committee had screened and recommended 113 researches from five batches of research proposals and the Board has approved funding of up to N50m grants per successful proposal but added that only 10 projects have been concluded .

“The inability of researchers to wholly or substantially access N4b in seven years (2012-2018) prior to the current N5b additional funding allocated in the 2019 intervention budget to be released soon, is not cheering to the Fund.

“We therefore expect that this committee will change the narratives. To achieve this we thought we should bring academics of repute who can devote their time and energy to deeply and critically review research proposals competing for funding with a view to recommending for grants, only those that seek to solve specific societal and developmental problems,”  he said.

The committee is also charged to categorise pre-qualified research proposal into streams and disciplines to ease appointing assessors/reviewers and recommend pre-qualified and categorised proposals.

The executive secretary added that the committee will serve for two years, renewable for a term to be determined by the Fund.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Olufemi Bamiro pledged the commitment of members towards the realisation of the goal and vision of the terms and condition given to them.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS50 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS58 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS1 hour ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS1 hour ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS2 hours ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME2 hours ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: