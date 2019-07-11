Connect with us
FG Commences Environmental, Social Impact Assessments For Edo Modular Refinery

Published

1 day ago

on

The Federal Government has commenced Environmental Impact Assessment for the proposed Edo Modular Refinery being developed by Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited, a firm floated by the Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State Government to refine petroleum products in the state.

A statement by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, on behalf of the Minister, said the exercise is in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act E12 LFN, 2014 and entails public display of the draft EIA report in centres across Edo State and Abuja.

According to the statement, “In accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act E12, LFN, 2014, this makes it mandatory for proponents of all new major development activities to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of their proposed projects, the Federal Ministry of Environment hereby announces a Twenty One (21) working days public notice for information and comments on the ESIA draft report submitted by Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited.”

The project, according to the statement, involves the development of 6000 barrels per day Modular Refinery where crude stock will be refined into finished products such as Kerosene, Diesel, Naphthalene and Petrochemicals.

“The plant will be fitted with state-of-the-art infrastructures such as sewage and effluent treatment plants, stormwater drains on a land take of 5.1 Ha. The proposed project is planned to be implemented in two phases of 1000 and 5000 barrels per day respectively.”

The display centres, according to the statement, are Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, State Secretariat, Benin, Edo State; Headquarters of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Ologbo, Edo State; Federal Ministry of Environment, Environment House (Brown Building), Independence Way South, Central Area, Abuja FCT.

The duration of the display runs from 8th June to 5th August, 2019, between 8am to 4pm.

The ministry directed that all comments received should be forwarded to the Minister of Federal Ministry of Environment on or before July 31st.

