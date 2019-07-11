Others
FG Commences Environmental, Social Impact Assessments For Edo Modular Refinery
The Federal Government has commenced Environmental Impact Assessment for the proposed Edo Modular Refinery being developed by Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited, a firm floated by the Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State Government to refine petroleum products in the state.
A statement by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, on behalf of the Minister, said the exercise is in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act E12 LFN, 2014 and entails public display of the draft EIA report in centres across Edo State and Abuja.
According to the statement, “In accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act E12, LFN, 2014, this makes it mandatory for proponents of all new major development activities to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of their proposed projects, the Federal Ministry of Environment hereby announces a Twenty One (21) working days public notice for information and comments on the ESIA draft report submitted by Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited.”
The project, according to the statement, involves the development of 6000 barrels per day Modular Refinery where crude stock will be refined into finished products such as Kerosene, Diesel, Naphthalene and Petrochemicals.
“The plant will be fitted with state-of-the-art infrastructures such as sewage and effluent treatment plants, stormwater drains on a land take of 5.1 Ha. The proposed project is planned to be implemented in two phases of 1000 and 5000 barrels per day respectively.”
The display centres, according to the statement, are Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, State Secretariat, Benin, Edo State; Headquarters of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Ologbo, Edo State; Federal Ministry of Environment, Environment House (Brown Building), Independence Way South, Central Area, Abuja FCT.
The duration of the display runs from 8th June to 5th August, 2019, between 8am to 4pm.
The ministry directed that all comments received should be forwarded to the Minister of Federal Ministry of Environment on or before July 31st.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians