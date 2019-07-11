Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

FG Procures Equipment To Secure Nigeria’s Waterways

Published

2 days ago

on

The federal government has procured equipment and facilities to secure Nigerian waterways and boost the economy of the country.

This was revealed by the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Sabiu Zakari in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking when he received in audience a delegation led by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, the permanent secretary said the federal government, in a bid to secure Nigerian waterways and reduce the expenses on ships coming into Nigeria, has procured equipment that will help in monitoring the waterways against any form of attacks.

He further revealed that the equipment will be deployed as soon as the officers of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies currently undergoing training on how to use them are done.

According to him, the deployment of the equipment will help in reducing the insurance premium paid on ships coming into Nigeria.

The permanent secretary also revealed that the anti-piracy law recently signed by the federal government will help in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He also reaffirmed government’s support for business successes in Nigeria, noting that “I know the role that businesses play in impacting in the economy of Nigeria and we will ensure that we have good business policies that will help you to grow your businesses.”

Earlier, the managing director, Maersk Shipping Company, Mr Gildas Tohouo, who was part of the delegation of Hassan Bello, told the permanent secretary that they were at the ministry to look into the ease of doing business in Nigeria, the challenges and opportunities; look into safety and security in Nigerian waterways and the ways of working together to discuss trade.

He further noted that his company has been partnering with the Nigerian Shippers Council and hence the need to visit the ministry of transportation to seek ways of working together to achieve their objective

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS12 mins ago

Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances

Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
NEWS20 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
NEWS26 mins ago

Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation

The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
NEWS33 mins ago

Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
BUSINESS1 hour ago

NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure

The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NEWS1 hour ago

NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
CRIME1 hour ago

Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom  

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: