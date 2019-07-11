BUSINESS
FG Procures Equipment To Secure Nigeria’s Waterways
The federal government has procured equipment and facilities to secure Nigerian waterways and boost the economy of the country.
This was revealed by the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Sabiu Zakari in Abuja, yesterday.
Speaking when he received in audience a delegation led by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, the permanent secretary said the federal government, in a bid to secure Nigerian waterways and reduce the expenses on ships coming into Nigeria, has procured equipment that will help in monitoring the waterways against any form of attacks.
He further revealed that the equipment will be deployed as soon as the officers of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies currently undergoing training on how to use them are done.
According to him, the deployment of the equipment will help in reducing the insurance premium paid on ships coming into Nigeria.
The permanent secretary also revealed that the anti-piracy law recently signed by the federal government will help in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
He also reaffirmed government’s support for business successes in Nigeria, noting that “I know the role that businesses play in impacting in the economy of Nigeria and we will ensure that we have good business policies that will help you to grow your businesses.”
Earlier, the managing director, Maersk Shipping Company, Mr Gildas Tohouo, who was part of the delegation of Hassan Bello, told the permanent secretary that they were at the ministry to look into the ease of doing business in Nigeria, the challenges and opportunities; look into safety and security in Nigerian waterways and the ways of working together to discuss trade.
He further noted that his company has been partnering with the Nigerian Shippers Council and hence the need to visit the ministry of transportation to seek ways of working together to achieve their objective
