Flood: Kebbi Within High Probable Risk Area – Agency

1 day ago

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has categorised Kebbi State as one of the States that may face serious flood in 2019 as forecasted by the agency. The 2019 flood outlook released by the agency indicates that Kebbi state and its environs is within the high probable flood risk area, hence the need for government and stakeholders to brace up for high risk of flood threat.

The director general of the agency who was represented by Engineer Clement O. Nze made this known during the sensitization workshop on 2019 flood prediction, prevention and mitigation in hydrological area 1 which comprises of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states, was held in Birnin Kebbi.

He said 5 local government areas namely Dandi, Kalgo, Koko/Besse and Suru have been identified as among the high probable flood risk areas in the state while 9 others which included Aliero, Ngaski, Bunza, Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu, Augie, Argungu, Yauri and Shanga local government area was listed among the less probable flood risk local government areas in the state. He said the flood might occur between July and September this year.

