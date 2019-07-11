BUSINESS
Honeywell Flour Net Profit Decline By 98%
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has recorded a decline of 98.46 per cent in its net profit for the year ended March 31, 2019.
The company in its audited result released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that its net profit went down to N68.368 million from N4.43 billion in 2018. The company’s earning per share dropped to one kobo from 56 kobo, representing a loss of 98.46 per cent.
However, its revenue rose by 4.10 per cent to N74.409 billion from N71.476 billion in 2018, while cost of revenue went up by 13.49 per cent from N55.42 billion in 2018 to N62.9 billion under the period review.
The company also recorded a Gross Profit Margin (GPM) of 15 per cent, while operating profit reduced by 58.7 per cent to N3.9 billion
Total assets went up by 10.15 per cent to N137.51 billion against N124.84 billion in the corresponding period of 2018, while total shareholders’ fund marginally went up by 0.49 per cent to N56.67 billion, compared to N56.39 billion in 2018.
The company commenced commercial operations from its new ultra-modern pasta plant at its Sagamu factory during the financial year. The company expected that concentrating pasta production in one location and sales of the increased volumes of pasta will boost revenues of the business, thereby improving the operating profit in the coming years.
Speaking on the company performance, managing director, Lanre Jaiyeola said, “Despite the humongous challenges operating out of our flour mill in Tin Can Island, Apapa, our 2019 year end results shows a 4 per cent growth in revenue to N74.4 billion from the N71.5 billion recorded in the previous year which is an all-time high for the company.
“The growth in sales volume and revenue is testament to the strength of our brands portfolio even in a difficult operating environment. Due to higher input costs, particularly cost of purchasing wheat, cost of sales increased by 13.5 per cent to N62.9 billion.
MOST READ
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
Ekiti State Government has paid the outstanding salaries and allowances owed the outgone members of the State Civil Service Commission...
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the state of the commitment of the present...
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
The crisis rocking the University of Ibadan International School (USIS) over the use of Hijab by female students has taken...
Court Remands Man Over Rape Of Minor In Osun
An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded 20-year-old Akindoyin Timileyin, over alleged rape of a minor. Timileyin...
NSE Market Indices Drop Further By 0.51% On Sell Pressure
The crucial market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained downward mood, dropping further by 0.51 per cent. Specifically,...
NIS ‘ll Benefit More From Domestication of Passport Production – Babandede
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has expressed the optimism they stand to benefit more from the...
Teenager Charged With Defiling 4-Year-Old In Bathroom
An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Ruga, A Right Not Privilege For Fulanis – Gov Badaru
- POLITICS14 hours ago
37 Kogi APC Gov’ship Aspirants Back Indirect Primaries
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Containers Of Power Transmission Equipment Missing At Ports
- NEWS5 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Migrants
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Militant Leaders Commend PMB Omo-Agege’s Appointment
- NEWS23 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Stage Protest In Lagos
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Server controversy: Come Out With Evidences, Frank Tasks Nigerians