I Will Hold Permanent Secretaries Responsible For Corruption – Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has threatened to hold all permanent secretaries in the state responsible for any financial infraction perpetrated in their ministries.

Speaking while signing the Executive Transmission Bill for the establishment of the Oyo State Economic and Financial Crime Commission (OSEFCC), in the state, Ibadan, the governor explained that corruption doesn’t recognize a political party or Individual.

He added that, the Bill became necessary after a lot of mismanagements was discovered in the last administration in the state, and to prevent further occurrence and to set the state free from corruption in order to restore it to a pace setter state.

Makinde however, solicited for the support from all and sundry, promising that government will never use the commission to witch-hunt anyone but rather use to set records straight.

“All the permanent secretaries in the state will be hold accountable for expenditures of their ministries”, he said.

According to him, the decision to set up an anti-graft body is in fulfilment of his campaign promise.

He restated his resolve to waive his immunity to appear before the anti-corruption agency if found wanting in any way.

The governor, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said, “the Permanent Secretaries are here, you are the purse keeper for the ministries and the ones responsible for all the spending, of course, the commissioners would soon be here but they are not the ones to account for the spending in your various ministries.

“Of course, they will give instructions and try to help me run the affairs of government to the extent of our promises to the people and also the agenda of our government.

“But we will hold each and every one of you accountable for the ministries that are been administered by you and I also want to be held accountable by anyone here. I am working from the standpoint here that nothing, absolutely nothing is hidden in this whole case”, he said.